Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 30,401 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 10.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $95,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

