Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 6,330 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after buying an additional 685,191 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 395,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 252,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $749.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

