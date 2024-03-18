Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 167,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,731. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.