Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $196.45. 78,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average of $191.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

