Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

