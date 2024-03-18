Marcum Wealth LLC Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the quarter. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after buying an additional 159,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

