Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $47,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,621,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.85 and a 200 day moving average of $201.13.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

