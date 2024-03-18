Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.12. 10,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,971. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

