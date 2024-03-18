Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 762,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,660,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KJUL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. 9,676 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

