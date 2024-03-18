Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 5,667 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,740,832. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

