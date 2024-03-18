MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HZO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in MarineMax by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MarineMax by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Price Performance

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,026. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $670.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.