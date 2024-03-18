Marion Wealth Management Acquires 3,010 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $546.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.17 and a 200 day moving average of $523.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.54 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

