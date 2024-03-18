Marion Wealth Management Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. 1,838,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.