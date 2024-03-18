Marion Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,393. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $203.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.87.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

