Marion Wealth Management Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,404,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.26. 1,673,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,461. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

