Marion Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $516.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,383,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,626. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.