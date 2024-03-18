Marion Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.07. 1,391,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

