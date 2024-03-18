Marion Wealth Management Purchases 440 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,661. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

