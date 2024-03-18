Marion Wealth Management Sells 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Alphabet by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 14,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,588,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

