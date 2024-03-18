Marion Wealth Management Sells 213,214 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,214 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. 154,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,742. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

