Marion Wealth Management Takes $4.78 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,387. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

