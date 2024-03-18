Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 132 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AME traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $183.00. 155,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.58. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $183.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.