Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

