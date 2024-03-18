Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 377 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $77,091,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 711.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 677,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,004. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

