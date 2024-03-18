Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 628 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.