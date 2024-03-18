Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. 6,306,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,556,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.