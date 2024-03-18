Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.30 on Monday, reaching $945.51. The stock had a trading volume of 446,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,852. The stock has a market cap of $373.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $883.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.73. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

