Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $204.60 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

