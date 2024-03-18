Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock valued at $590,626,340. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.58. 5,983,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,887,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.64 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

