Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up about 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12,480.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. 20,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $55.52.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

