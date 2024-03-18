Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.21. 357,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,851. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

