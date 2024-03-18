Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.