Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.10. 5,677,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,501,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.