Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 90.85 ($1.16), with a volume of 42618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.76 ($1.18).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4,587.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.95.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.