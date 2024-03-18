MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $96.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.89 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.