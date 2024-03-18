Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

MTDR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 773,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,597. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1,500.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 62,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,990,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,720,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

