MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Financial Analysis

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A MediaAlpha -10.41% N/A -27.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 1 0 5 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The9 and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.

MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.61%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than The9.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The9 and MediaAlpha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $17.24 million 1.42 -$141.34 million N/A N/A MediaAlpha $388.15 million 3.21 -$40.42 million ($0.89) -21.42

MediaAlpha has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Volatility & Risk

The9 has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats The9 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

