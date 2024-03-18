Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Shares of Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 14025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Melco International Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

