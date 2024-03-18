Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Buys $19,280.00 in Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $19,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,483.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 4,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Meridian Co. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). Meridian had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Meridian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in Meridian by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 256,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 128,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 122.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 74,410 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRBK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRBK

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.