Meritas Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
