Meritas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $357.72 and a one year high of $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

