Meritas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,851 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.93. The stock had a trading volume of 662,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

