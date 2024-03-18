Meritas Wealth Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 837,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
