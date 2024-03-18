Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $50.50 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $50.50 million and $2.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

