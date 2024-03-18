Michael T. Rust Sells 1,400 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $66,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $985,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.34. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.16%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBCAA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.