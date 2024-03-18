Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.25, but opened at $96.82. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $95.38, with a volume of 4,685,420 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

