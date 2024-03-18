MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,580.05 and last traded at $1,618.09. Approximately 2,113,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,105,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,782.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $785.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.04.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total value of $2,843,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $338,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,481 shares of company stock valued at $73,801,993. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 977.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after buying an additional 70,696 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

