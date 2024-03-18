Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

