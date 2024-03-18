MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 264,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 220,536 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $936.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.52%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $28,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 114,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $4,008,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

