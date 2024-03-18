MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.50

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 110.30%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

